Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Manga Goes on Hiatus, Returns in Spring

Manga prepares for new arc

Image via Amazon © Taiyo Kuzumi, Shueisha, Cygames

This year's seventh issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga based onwill go on hiatus to prepare for a new arc, and will return this spring.

The manga centers on Oguri Cap as the protagonist.

Kuzumi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in June 2020, and Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in December 2023.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018. The second season of the main Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The third season of the anime debuted in October 2023.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime debuted in April 2023 on YouTube . The net anime depicts T.M. Opera O, Admire Vega, Narita Top Road, and other Uma Musume (Horse Girls) going head-to-head to win Classic competitions.

The franchise has an upcoming anime film titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), which will open in Japan on May 24.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise 's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July 2020 and ended in September 2020.

Cygames is also publishing several other spinoff manga for the franchise on Cycomi , including Uma Musume Pretty Derby : Haru Urara Ganbaru! and Starting Gate: Uma Musume Pretty Derby .

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

A special anime commemorating the first anniversary of the game debuted online in February 2022.