Godzilla Minus One, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Nominated for VES Awards, Golden Reel Awards

The Visual Effects Society announced the nominees for the 22nd annual VES Awards on Tuesday. Thefilm's animator Kosuke Taguchi and directorare nominated for Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature., Christophe Vazquez, andare also nominated for Outstanding Effects Animations in an Animated Feature.

Additionally, Sean Konrad, Jessica Smith, Jed Glassford, Khalid Almeerani, and Paul Benjamin are nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters .

The awards ceremony will be held on February 21.

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) also announced the nominations for its 71st Golden Reel Awards on Tuesday, nominating ROBOT Communications ' foley artist Natsuko Inoue for her work on Godzilla Minus One . Universal Pictures sound editor Daniel Laurie ; sound designers Randy Thom and Jamey Scott ; sound effects editors Leff Lefferts , Qianbaihui Yang , and Scott Guitteau ; supervising foley editor E.Larry Oatfield , foley editor Zach Martin ; and foley artists Ronni Brown , Jana Vance , and Sean England were also nominated for their work on The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Transformers: Earthspark 's supervising sound editor Brad Meyer, sound effects editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy, dialogue editor Christine Gamache, and foley editor Carol Ma are nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Broadcast Animation.

The Gran Turismo film's supervising sound editors Kami Asgar and Erin Oakley, sound designer Charles Deenen, sound effects editors Sam Fan and Matt Cavanaugh, sound designer Tim Gedemer, foley artists Gary Hecker and Mike Horton, and foley editor Jessica Parks are nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing - Feature Effects / Foley.

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony take place on March 3.

Godzilla Minus One is shortlisted for the Visual Effects category for the 2024 Oscars, and is also eligible (but not yet shortlisted nor nominated) for the Best Picture award. This is the first time a Japanese film has made the shortlist for the Visual Effects award at the Academy Awards.

