Kabukichō Sherlock Original Anime Gets Stage Play

©歌舞伎町シャーロック製作委員会

's originaltelevision anime project is getting a stage play at the IMM THEATER in Tokyo in May.

Hirofumi Araki will play Sherlock Holmes, and Hiroki Suzuki will play John H. Watson.

Udai Iwasaki is writing the screenplay, and Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi is directing.

The series premiered on the "Animeism" programming block on TBS and MBS on October 2019. The anime aired for two cours without an extended break.

The show's website describes the story:

The East Side of Shinjuku Ward … The neon-lit Kabuki-chō district stretches across the center of this chaotic city. Where light shines, there are also deep shadows. Yet even deep in this darkness where evildoers lurk, the light of a detective tenement shines. The tenement run by Mrs. Hudson has seven peculiar, shady individuals. The curtains has risen on this stage on the night when a bizarre murder by Jack the Ripper has occurred. Is this suspense? No, comedy? An indistinguishable drama is about to begin….

Ai Yoshimura ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Dance with Devils ) directed the anime, and Taku Kishimoto ( Joker Game , 91 Days , ERASED ) was in charge of the series scripts. Toshiyuki Yahagi ( Joker Game , Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- ) designed the characters. Takurō Iga ( Fuuka , Tsuki ga Kirei ) composed the music. EGO-WRAPPIN' performed the anime's opening theme song "CAPTURE," and Lozareena performed the ending song "Hyakuoku Kōnen" (Ten Billion Lightyears).

The anime inspired both manga and novel adaptations. Kinu Mizukoshi draws the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine, while Akimaro Mori pens the novel.

Source: Comic Natalie