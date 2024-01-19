Oi! Tonbo Golf Anime Posts Promo Video

The official website for the anime of Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa 's Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Thursday.

The anime's cast includes:

© かわさき健・古沢優／オーイ！とんぼ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on, and other channels in April.

Jin Gu Oh ( Beyblade Burst GT , Beyblade Burst Sparking , Beyblade Burst QuadDrive , Beyblade Burst QuadStrike ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akira Takeuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Inazuma Eleven GO ) is designing the characters. Naoto Kondō is the color key artist. Kazuhiro Arai is directing the art, and Keita Hattori is directing the 3D . SMDE is in charge of CG animation. Tomoyuki Ishiyama is the compositing director of photography. Masafumi Mima is the sound director. Nobuko Toda is composing the music.

Music duo Sacre e sole will perform the anime's opening theme song "Habatake" (Spread Your Wings). TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI will perform the anime's ending theme song "Let's Swing."

The manga's story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014. The manga's 48th compiled book volume shipped on December 27.