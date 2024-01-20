×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Bros. Wonder returns to top spot

Japan's Game Ranking: January 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 25,523 1,670,688
2 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 25,164 920,203
3 PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sony Interactive Entertainment October 20, 2023 18,679 213,392
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,098 5,672,514
5 NSw Pikmin 4 Nintendo July 21, 2023 7,311 1,155,920
6 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 7,285 5,273,318
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,261 3,418,956
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,549 7,667,761
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,413 5,424,782
10 NSw Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch Takara Tomy October 6 6,313 173,651
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Nintendo November 18 5,412 94,840
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,141 4,209,980
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,041 1,231,169
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,644 1,259,784
15 NSw Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Square Enix December 1, 2023 3,568 529,260
16 NSw Football Manager 2024 Touch Sega January 12 3,563 3,563
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo May 12 3,514 1,941,921
18 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,491 1,387,157
19 NSw WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo November 3 3,184 155,975
20 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 3,037 290,444

Source: Famitsu

