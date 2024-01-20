News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Bros. Wonder returns to top spot
Japan's Game Ranking: January 8-14
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|25,523
|1,670,688
|2
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|25,164
|920,203
|3
|PS5
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 20, 2023
|18,679
|213,392
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,098
|5,672,514
|5
|NSw
|Pikmin 4
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2023
|7,311
|1,155,920
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|7,285
|5,273,318
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,261
|3,418,956
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,549
|7,667,761
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,413
|5,424,782
|10
|NSw
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|Takara Tomy
|October 6
|6,313
|173,651
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero
|Nintendo
|November 18
|5,412
|94,840
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,141
|4,209,980
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,041
|1,231,169
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,644
|1,259,784
|15
|NSw
|Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
|Square Enix
|December 1, 2023
|3,568
|529,260
|16
|NSw
|Football Manager 2024 Touch
|Sega
|January 12
|3,563
|3,563
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|May 12
|3,514
|1,941,921
|18
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,491
|1,387,157
|19
|NSw
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nintendo
|November 3
|3,184
|155,975
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|3,037
|290,444
Source: Famitsu