Magical DoReMi Anime to Unveil New 25th Anniversary Video in March

The official website for the 25th anniversary of the Magical DoReMi ( Ojamajo Doremi ) magical girl anime announced on Friday that a new video will be unveiled during the anime's anniversary stage event at the AnimeJapan convention on March 23. AnimeJapan 2024 will run from March 23 to March 24 at the Tokyo Big Sight venue.

Image via Ojamajo Doremi's 25th anniversary site © 東映アニメーション

The first Ojamajo Doremi anime series originally premiered in Japan in 1999, and 4Kids began broadcasting a heavily edited version of the series in the United States in 2005 under the title Magical DoReMi .

The franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 with " Ojamajo Doremi 20-shūnen Carnival" ( Ojamajo Doremi 20th Anniversary Carnival), a special event held at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C. It featured a concert, a stage reading, a live drawing event, and talk show featuring the anime's voice actresses and staff.

Looking for Magical DoReMi ( Majo Minarai o Sagashite ), the anime film commemorating the 20th anniversary of Ojamajo Doremi , opened in 2020 after a delay. It won the Best Animation Film award at the 75th Mainichi Film Awards in 2021.