Shigenobu Matsumoto Reveals Duel Masters LOST Project with New Manga, Card Pack

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed a new project for Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters manga titled Duel Masters LOST on Monday. The project includes a new manga titled Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō (Duel Masters LOST: Crystal of Remembrance), which will launch on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website on February 1. Matsumoto is credited for the original work, and Yō Kanebayashi is drawing the manga. Kanebayashi posted an illustration to celebrate the project's announcement.

Image via Yō Kanebayashi's X/Twitter account © Yō Kanebayashi

"LOST" is an "alternate time story" that progresses at the same time as the current story of Duel Masters Win , and the Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō manga depicts a never-before-seen world. It centers on 16-year-old Win Kirifuda — the protagonist of the Duel Masters Win anime — who has lost everything. He is then drawn into a battle to regain the world he once desired.

The Duel Masters LOST project also includes the "Abyss Revolution Gaiden: Death Bell Crystal" card pack, which connects to the world of "LOST," and draws players into a mysterious battle. The card pack will go on sale in Japan on February 17.

Image via Duel Masters franchise's X/Twitter account © 2024, Wizards of the Coast, Shogakukan, WHC, ShoPro, TV TOKYO © ＴＯＭＹ

The franchise also launched the Duel Masters Win : Complex Duel-hen manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics on Monday.

The Duel Masters Win anime premiered in September 2022, and Matsumoto launched a new Duel Masters Win manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in August, a month before the anime's premiere. Shogakukan published the manga's third compiled book volume in February 2023.

The anime's ongoing sequel titled Duel Masters Win: Duel Wars premiered in Japan in April 2023.

Matsumoto ended the Duel Masters King! manga in July 2022. The manga launched in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final volume in October 2022.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The Duel Masters King! television anime premiered in April 2021. The latest anime, titled Duel Masters King Max , premiered in April 2022.

The three anime continue the story of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.