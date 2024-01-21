One Piece Anime's Zoro Voice Actor Kazuya Nakai Narrates Anime of Eiichiro Oda's 'Monsters' Manga

Nakai also voices Dragon in anime premiering today

The official website for the Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation anime announced on Monday that Kazuya Nakai ( One Piece 's Roronoa Zoro) is narrating the anime and voicing the character Dragon. The surprise announcement comes on the anime's premiere date in Japan on the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video services. (Due to timezone differences, the anime premieres in some countries on Sunday.)

The series adapts Eiichiro Oda 's " Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku " one-shot manga.

Ani-One Asia describes the anime:

In a world where the only “threat” that could disrupt the peace is up in the sky. The “terror” that can cause catastrophic havoc to this world, Dragon. A legendary one-shot manga adaption by the young 19-year-old Eiichiro Oda , before the serialization of “ ONE PIECE ”. This is the story of the Samurai Ryuma.

The cast members include:

Hosoya is reprising his role from the earlier voice drama adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director Sunghoo Park directed the anime and is also in charge of composition. Park's new studio E&H production animated the work. The anime is the length of one episode.

The one-shot was featured in Oda's Wanted! , which is a collection of manga one-shots. Shueisha published Wanted! in Japan in 1998. Shueisha first published the one-shot in 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga features the character Ryuma, who later appears in Oda's One Piece manga.

Sources: Monster anime's website, Comic Natalie