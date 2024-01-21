Re:Monster Anime Announces Ending Theme Artists EverdreaM

Rock vocal duo to perform "Sadame" ending for April anime

The official website for the television anime of Kogitsune Kanekiru 's Re:Monster light novel series revealed on Saturday that the rock vocal duo EverdreaM are performing the anime's ending theme song titled "Sadame" (written as "Unmei" or Fate). GENCO 's YouTube channel also started streaming an announcement video by EverdreaM on Saturday.

Note: The video below does not have English subtitles

©Kogitsune Kanekiru,Alphapolis/PROJECT Re:Monster

The anime will premiere in April.

The cast includes:

Takayuki Inagaki ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Chio's School Road ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . GENCO is producing the anime. Hiroshi Yamaguchi ( To Heart , Comic Party , ToHeart2 ) is in charge of series composition. Junichi Takaoka ( Gravion ) is designing the characters. Go Sakabe is composing the music. Norito Kondo is the director of photography.

Yuka Kadowaki is the color designer, while Kazuhiro Arai is the art director. Shuhei Abe is the sound director, while Naoto Yamaya ( Sound Box ) is credited for sound effects. Nobuhito Kojima ( Cygames ) is the sound mixer. Studio TRON is the recording studio. SABERLINKS is credited for sound production. Yuki Koike is the editor.

Chansung , a member of South Korean boy band 2PM, and Japanese hip-hop artist AK-69 are collaborating to produce the opening theme song "Into the Fire," with vocals by 2AM boy band member Lee Changmin .

Kanekiru initially posted the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website. AlphaPolis published the first volume in 2012, and the ninth volume in 2017. Yamaada illustrates the novels. AlphaPolis serializes Haruyoshi Kobayakawa 's ongoing manga adaptation monthly on its website, and released the 10th compiled book volume on September 22.

Seven Seas publishes the manga adaptation, and will publish the eighth volume in English on March 5. Seven Seas describes the manga's story:

Tomokui Kanata has suffered an early death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of swords and magic-- as a lowly goblin! Not content to let this stop him, the now renamed “Rou” uses his new physical abilities and his old memories to plow ahead in a world where consuming other creatures allows him to acquire their strengths and powers.

The series also inspired a smartphone game of the same name where players take on the role of a goblin. The game launched on Android and iOS in February 2016.