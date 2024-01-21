'Tadaima, Okaeri' BL Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Spring Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Ichi Ichikawa 's Tadaima, Okaeri (I'm Home, Welcome Back) boys-love manga began streaming a new teaser promotional video for the anime on Monday. The teaser reveals the anime's main cast and spring premiere.

Image via Comic Natalie © いちかわ壱・ふゅーじょんぷろだくと／ただおか製作委員会

The cast includes Atsushi Tamaru as Masaki Fujiyoshi (right in visual above), Toshiyuki Morikawa as Hiromu Fujiyoshi (left), and Atsumi Tanezaki as the baby Hikari Fujiyoshi. The cast members are reprising these roles from the manga's drama CD.

Shinji Ishihira ( Sasaki and Miyano , Super Lovers , Fairy Tail ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Sasaki and Miyano ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mina Ōsawa ( School Babysitters , Given , I★CHU: Halfway Through The Idol ) is designing the characters.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

The manga's story tells the daily life of Masaki Fujiyoshi, a stay-at-home husband who has no self-confidence, his elite salaryman husband Hiromu, and their two year old son Hikari. Together, they overcome life's joy and sadness, and become more of a "family" everyday.

The manga launched in Fusion Product 's THE OMEGAVERSE PROJECT e-book anthology in 2016. Fusion Product published the manga's fourth volume titled Tadaima, Okaeri ーHitoyasumiー (I'm Home, Welcome Back ーBreatherー) in April 2019. Ichikawa also announced along with the manga's anime adaptation, that the manga will resume, and will release a fifth volume soon.