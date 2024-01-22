Live-Action Acma:Game Series Casts Juri Tanaka, Kotone Furukawa

Tanaka plays Oda's firend Ui Saitō; Furukawa plays Yūki Manabe in April suspense show

The official website for the live-action series of Kōji Megumi and Meebu 's Acma:Game manga announced two more cast members on Tuesday. The newly announced cast members are:

SixTONES member Juri Tanaka as Ui Saitō, Oda's childhood friend from middle school



Image via ACMA:GAME series' Twitter account ©Nippon Television Network Corporation

Kotone Furukawa as Yūki Manabe



Image via ACMA:GAME series' Twitter account ©Nippon Television Network Corporation

Image via Model Press Twitter account ©Nippon Television Network Corporation

The manga centers around Teruaki Oda, a high school senior gifted in smarts, looks, and money. This seemingly perfect scion of Japan's powerful Oda Group gets caught in a nightmarish game with the son of the Belmont mafia family's boss.

Shōtarō Mamiya (live-action Tokyo Revengers movies' Tetta Kisaki, Blue Giant 's Yukinori Sawabe) stars in the series as Teruaki Oda.

Tōya Satō , Shunsuke Kariyama , and Kento Matsuda are directing the series, with scripts by Yoshihiro Izumi and Junichirō Taniguchi . Yūgo Kanno is composing the music.

The series will premiere on NTV in April.

Artist Megumi and story creator Meebu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it with the 22nd volume in April 2017. Kodansha 's K MANGA service offers the manga in English.

Kodansha USA published all 11 volumes of Megumi's Bloody Monday manga. Megumi drew the Bloody Monday Season 2: Pandora no Hako and Bloody Monday: Last Season sequels.

Megumi happens to be the older sister of Girlfriend, Girlfriend manga creator Hiroyuki. When Megumi launched Acma:Game in Weekly Shōnen Magazine , Hiroyuki was serializing his Aho Girl manga in the same magazine. It is unusual for siblings to create manga in the same magazine; the last major example of this was when Tetsuya Chiba ( Ashita no Joe ) and his younger brother Tarō Nami serialized Ashita Tenki ni Naare and Hakkeyoi , respectively, in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in the 1990s. Hiroyuki moved Aho Girl to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2015.