Saint Seiya New Dimensions Manga Final Arc Returns in Early Summer

Series launched in 2006

Image via Amazon Japan © Masami Kurumada, Akita Publishing

The March issue of Akita Publishing 's Champion RED magazine revealed on January 19 that Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga will return in early summer for the "climax."

The series went on hiatus in June.

The manga resumed from the previous hiatus in April 2023 with the "Final Series Prequel," which ran for eight chapters. The manga had been on hiatus since July 2021.

Kurumada has been serializing the manga since 2006, and Akita Publishing released the 14th compiled book volume in April 2023. Kurumada previously stated in September 2022 that the manga's "final series" would have 16 chapters.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga.

Knights of the Zodiac , the live-action Hollywood film based on the original manga, opened in Japan last April. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film began screening in the U.S. last May.

