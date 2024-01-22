News
The World is Still Beautiful's Dai Shiina Launches New Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 63rd issue of Hakusensha's Hana Yume Ai web magazine published the first chapter of Dai Shiina's new manga titled Himitsu to Hanazono (Secret and Garden) on Saturday.
The comedy manga centers on Muku, a 19-year-old housekeeper, who is invited for a live-in job position interview at a feared residence nicknamed the "devil's mansion." The mansion actually has a beautiful garden and two beautiful sisters who live in it. But scary screams can be heard inside the mansion, too?
Shiina recently ended the Shining Star (Kagayakeru Hoshi) manga mini-series in February 2023. The manga mini-series launched in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine in December 2022.
Shiina wrote two one-shots for the Soredemo Sekai wa Utsukushii manga in 2009 and 2011 in Hana to Yume, and then launched the full series in the same magazine in 2012. The series ended in May 2020.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with the title The World Is Still Beautiful. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015.
Shiina also wrote the two-volume Fushigi no Maria-kun manga and the one-volume Arashi to Doctor manga.
Source: Hana Yume Ai web magazine's X/Twitter account