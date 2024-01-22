Ultra Jump Establishes New Manga Award with JoJo Creator as Judge

Ultra 3 Major Manga Awards judge entrants in 3 categories

Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on January 18 that it is launching a new manga award The Ultra 3 Major Manga Awards.

The contest will be divided into three prize categories: The manga grand prize, the battle grand prize, and the drawing grand prize. The manga grand prize will be awarded to the best comic of any length or theme, the battle grand prize will be awarded to the best battle-themed manga, and the drawing grand prize will be awarded to the most well-drawn themed manga based on four pages of the manuscript.

The manga grand prize deadline is February 10, the battle grand prize deadline is April 10 and the drawing grand prize will deadline is February 10.

The judges for the manga grand prize will be JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan artist Hiroshi Shiibashi , The Seven Deadly Sins artist Nakaba Suzuki , and Terra Formars writer Yū Sasuga .

The magazine will also be launching the Ultra Diamond Manga artist audition, which aims to find new creators with a focus on creators rather than story pitches. Submissions can include new works, previously published works, previously rejected pitches, and even commercial work.

The Mangano app announced in November "The Mangano Grand Prize," a new manga contest that gives contestants the chance to be scouted by 10 manga publishers: Shinchosha , Mag Garden , Kadokawa , Kodansha , Square Enix , Shogakukan , Shueisha , Coamix , Hakusensha , and Akita Publishing .

Source: Comic Natalie