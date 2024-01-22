YouTube Eliminates 100 Jobs

Google-owned company announces layoffs following Google's 1,000 employee job cuts

The TechCrunch website reported on Thursday thatwill eliminate 100 positions. The company's chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe stated in the internal memo making the announcement that the 100 employees being laid off will have the opportunity to apply for other positions at the company.

The workers will have 60 days to secure news positions at the company before their dismissals are finalized.

According to Deadline, "the cuts will come from consolidation of employees who offer support to YouTube 's content creators."

The layoffs follow parent company Google 's elimination of 1,000 jobs across its engineering, services, and Google Assistant divisions. A spokesperson from Google stated to The New York Times that "we're responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead.”

Several companies including Amazon Prime , Amazon -owned Twitch , and unity have announced layoffs in the last month.

