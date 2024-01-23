Karada Sagashi's Katsutoshi Murase Launches New Manga Featuring Japanese Kickboxing Legend Atsushi Tateshima

Zamamiro! ―Fukutsu no Kickboxer Atsushi Tateshima ni Miserarete― manga launched on Tuesday

Akita Publishing 's YanChan Web ( Young Champion ) website published the first chapter of Katsutoshi Murase 's new manga titled Zamamiro! ―Fukutsu no Kickboxer Atsushi Tateshima ni Miserarete― (Serves You Right! Fascinated by the Indomitable Kickboxer Atsushi Tateshima) on Tuesday.

Image via Young Champion's X/Twitter account © Akita Publishing, Katsutoshi Murase

The manga centers on Atsushi Kojima, a bullied high school student, who became immersed in the world of martial arts, after he comes across the autobiography of Atsushi Tateshima, a real-life Japanese hero in the kickboxing world. Kojima shows his growth in the sports of kickboxing, guided by one charismatic man.

Tateshima himself, and another fellow kickboxer Tatsuyo Uchida are supervising the manga.

Welzard , Murase, and Harumi Doki 's Karada Sagashi I (Body Search Different) manga recently ended in March 2023. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in April 2023. The third manga from the Karada Sagashi series launched in September 2022 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.

Murase drew the manga from September 2014 to December 2017 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website, where it was the first series to garner over 100 million views. Shueisha published the manga's 17th and final volume in February 2018, and the volumes collectively have over three million copies in circulation. Murase launched the Karada Sagashi Kai sequel manga in January 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Shueisha published the fifth and final volume in March 2019.

The manga inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted on Production I.G 's Tate Anime (now Anime Beans ) app in July 2017. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in October 2021.

Source: YanChan Web