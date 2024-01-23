Singer Akira Kushida Hospitalized for Acute Pancreatitis

'THE KING 2024' concert with other artists on January 28 has been postponed

The staff of Japanese singer Akira Kushida announced on Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and has since been hospitalized. Because of his current condition, "THE KING 2024" concert scheduled for January 28 will be postponed.

事務所より

串田アキラの体調に関しましてご報告



先日、串田が体調不良を訴え、医師による診断の結果、「急性すい炎」との診断を受け、入院を致しました。



１月２８日「THE KING 2024」公演の延期が決定されました。



現在、一日も早い回復に向け治療に専念しております。 pic.twitter.com/nnPd259MdL — 串田アキラ staff Snowkey (@SnowkeyStaff) January 23, 2024

According to Kushida's staff, he recently complained about not feeling well, and after a medical examination, the doctor diagnosed Kushida with acute pancreatitis, and his medical treatment requires him to be hospitalized. Currently, Kushida is devoting himself to medical treatment, in order to recover as quickly as possible.

In addition to Kushida, No B , Naomi Tamura , and Yoshiki Fukuyama would have headlined the postponed concert. "THE KING 2024" organizers will give more details on the event's website regarding rescheduled performances and ticket refunds, as soon as details are finalized.

Kushida started singing at the age of 16, and had his record debut in 1969.

Kushida performed theme songs for the 1983 Kinnikuman television anime, and the 1984 Kinnikuman anime film. He also performed the theme song for two more Kinnikuman films in 1986: Kinnikuman: New York Kikiippatsu! and Kinnikuman: Seigi Chōjin vs Senshi Chōjin .

Kushida performed the theme song for the Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Chō Collaboration Special!! in 2013, and he performed the "Kyūkyoku no Battle" insert song for the 2015 Dragon Ball Super television anime.



His songs appeared in Godannar , Toriko , Xabungle , and other anime, as well as several decades of live-action special-effects series such as Taiyō Sentai Sun Vulcan and Space Sheriff Gavan.