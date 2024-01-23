SINoALICE Game Gets Ichiban Saigo no Monogatari 'Fan Film' on February 23

Square Enix unveiled on Wednesday a new "fan movie" for its SINoALICE game, titled SINoALICE Ichiban Saigo no Monogatari (The Last Story). The film will open in Japan on February 23. The film's website teases "the end of SINoALICE 's story."

Image via SINoALICE game's Twitter account © SQUARE ENIX

The film centers on Alice in the real world, a player of the SINoALICE game whose life has been miserable ever since she started playing the game. In despair at the world, she takes her own life, but wakes up and finds herself within the game, interacting with the game's navigator characters Parrah and Noya, who throw every despair of her previous life at her. As Parrah and Noya take Alice away, the game's characters plan to face the two.

Takuto Aoki , the writer off the game's manga adaptation, is directing the film. ILCA is producing. Keiichi Okabe and MONACA are composing the music. The game's cast are reprising their roles.

Square Enix released the SINoALICE smartphone action role-playing game for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. Square Enix ended service of the game for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in November 2022 with a unique ending that forced players to log out forever after they cleared it.

Nexon Korea Corporation, the game's global developer, describes SINoALICE :

SINoALICE is a chilling retelling of classic fairy tale within an unsettling dark fantasy world inspired by the game's creative director, Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ). The game follows several popular fairy tale heroes as they work together to navigate perilous lands, battle menacing enemies and solve mind-bending puzzles to resurrect the storytellers that created them.

The game's global edition ended service in November 2023. The game's browser version ended service in Japan in December 2023, and the smartphone version ended service on January 15.

Yokō Tarō , Takuto Aoki , himiko , and Jino launched the game's manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in 2019. The manga ended with its sixth compiled book volume on January 6. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga and released its fifth volume in English in November 2023.