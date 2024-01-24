Romancing Apoptosis Doll: Sartain in Love Manga Ends in February

Science fantasy romance series launched in 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Square Enix, Tomiyaki Kagisora

The February issue of Square Enix 's monthly Gangan Joker magazine revealed that Tomiyaki Kagisora 's Romancing Apoptosis Doll: Sartain in Love manga will end in the next issue on February 22.

The story follows dolls, which are humanlike AI. They are forbidden from falling in love with humans, as it would turn them into fools, but they still fall in love nonetheless.

Kagisora launched the manga in Gangan Joker in November 2021. Square Enix shipped the third compiled book volume on June 22.

Kagisora's Happy Sugar Life manga debuted in Gangan Joker in 2015. Yen Press published the series in English in 2019. The series inspired an anime adaptation in 2018.

Kagisora was the artist behind the manga adaptation of P.A. Works 's Tari Tari TV anime series in 2012, with a story by Tōru Naomura . The artist was also behind the Kamiyome , and Fantasista Doll ~Prelude Kagami~ manga.

