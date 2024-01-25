Items Survive Fire at Go Nagai Museum

Wajima City is moving/storing museum's paintings, figurines following New Year's Day quake

Image via Asahi Shimbun's website ©The Asahi Shimbun Company. Photograph by Kazushige Kobayashi

Go Nagai 's studio Dynamic Production released a statement on Thursday regarding the fire at the Go Nagai Wonderland Museum after the New Year's Day earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture. The studio confirmed that the original paintings and figurines have survived the fire. They are currently being moved and stored by Wajima City. The studio credits the fireproofing measures taken during the construction and renovation of the building. The details are still under investigation, but the studio requested that people refrain from interviewing the city's residents.

The Go Nagai Wonderland Museum in Wajima City burned down after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1.

Nagai and Dynamic Production released statements on January 10. In Nagai's statement, he thanked those who sent him messages and were worried about him. He said that he feels sad seeing post-earthquake images of his hometown in the news every day, and then reminiscing of how it used to look like, as he remembers it. Regarding the museum, Nagai had previously stated that he thought that many of the exhibits were probably damaged. However, even if much is lost in the museum, he mused that as an active manga artist, he can draw what was lost again.

Nagai added that more than the museum, he would like to do whatever he can to help those affected in Wajima City and other areas, for them to get back in their normal lives as soon as possible. He gave a personal message of encouragement to those affected, who may not be able to look beyond the present yet, that together, they can overcome the challenges.

Dynamic Production previously confirmed that the museum has indeed burned down, but that they had not been able to gather definitive information regarding the museum's damages. The company reiterated that the lives and safety of the residents are the top priority, and that they will report on the situation as soon as they receive more information.

The company also clarified that Nagai Go's original paintings were lent to Wajima city since June 2023 for permanent display at the museum. The damages of the 3D objects and video works are still unknown, but Dynamic Production stated that they still own, and manage Nagai's manuscripts, original drawings and other works. Wajima city does not own any of Nagai's works.

Wajima, which is Nagai's birthplace, announced plans for a museum in 2005, and the museum opened at the city's historic Asaichi Street in 2009. The museum features many of Nagai's original art for such classic manga as Mazinger Z , Cutey Honey , Devilman , and Getter Robo , as well as a 1/9-scale statue of Mazinger Z 's titular robot.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the western coast of Japan, specifically the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, on New Year's Day at 4:10 p.m. (2:00 a.m. EST). Buildings shook as far away as Tokyo and Osaka on the opposite coast of Japan. As of January 20, NHK reported that at least 232 people are now confirmed dead in Ishikawa Prefecture, while 22 are still unaccounted for. Search continues in Wajima, where the fire sparked by the quake have burned an estimated area of 50,000 square meters, and destroyed more than 200 buildings.

