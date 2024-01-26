Masaki Hattori, Keishi Ayasato Launch Manga Adaptation of rurudo's Original Character Carneades

The Twitter account for Kadokawa 's monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on Twitter on Monday that Masaki Hattori ( Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation ) and Keishi Ayasato ( Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen ) are teaming up to launch a new series based on the light novels about illustrator rurudo's original character Carneades in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat♭ platform. Hattori will be responsible for the art, while Ayasato will pen the story.

Image via Dragon Age magazine's Twitter © Masaki Hattori, Keishi Ayasato, Kadokawa

Kadokawa began publishing the Carneades light novels debuted in September 2023. The second volume of the series shipped on Thursday.

Hattori launched the manga adaptation of Nitroplus ' smartphone role-playing game Warau Arsnotoria in the July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in June 2022.

Ayasato launched the Bride of Demise light novel series with the first volume in July 2020, with illustrations by Karuki Mura .

Ayasato also wrote the Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen light novel series, with art by Saki Ukai . Yen Press is releasing the novel series. The company also licensed Hina Yamato 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it shipped the omnibus volume in July 2019.

Source: Dragon Age magazine's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.