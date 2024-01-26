New Pretty Series TV Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, Title. April Debut

The official YouTube channel for the Pretty Series franchise debuted a teaser for the franchise 's new television anime on Friday. The teaser announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) title.

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

The series features the tagline, "Watashi-tachi no Muteki na Live de Mezase! Kirakira no Buzzrium Change!" (Let's Strive Hard in Our Unrivaled Concerts! Sparkling Buzzrium Change!) The franchise has long revolved around the joint concepts of song, dance, and fashion. The latest series adds the theme of "secret," as well as the story premise of making dreams come true for children who wish to become someone and transform.

The main leads are Himari Aozora and Mizuki Hoshikawa, first-year middle school students who just enrolled in the private Paradise Academy. The story is set in motion when Himari, who is shy but yearns to make 10,000 friends, comes upon an AiPri Bracelet. She then makes her surprising debut in an AiPri performance, as she has long dreamt of.

17-year-old Minori Fujidera plays Himari after winning the franchise 's 10th-anniversary Next Seiyū Artist Audition in 2021 and making her voice-acting debut as Auru Omega in the last Pretty Series television anime, Waccha PriMagi!

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

Sae Hiratsuka ( Me & Roboco 's Meiko) plays Himari's close friend Mizuki.

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Blood+ , DEEMO Memorial Keys , Loups=Garous - The Motion Picture ) and Kentaro Yamaguchi ( Beyblade Burst God , PuniRunes , Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z ) are directing the anime at OLM and Dongwoo A&E, and Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel serve as chief directors. Gigaemon Ichikawa (Dongwoo A&E, The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Kedama no Gonjiro ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nagano is designing the characters based on the original character concepts by syn Sophia 's Yumi Nashimoto ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Waccha PriMagi! ).

Satoshi Yanagawa is directing the CG. Izumi Mori (theme songs in Delicious Party♡Precure , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure , Let's Make a Mug Too ) is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma is directing the sound.

The anime will air on TV Tokyo and five of its affiliates.

The anime's tie-ins include arcade game machines and toys. Two different machines, Himitsu no AiPri and AiPriVerse, will both launch on April 4. Himitsu no AiPri is a live concert rhythym game using cards.

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

By contrast, AiPriVerse is aimed at core Pretty Series fans, who can customize and develop their own characters and then interact with others. (Characters from throughout the franchise will appear in this system.)

© Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ / syn Sophia / テレビ東京 / AP製作委員会

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered in April 2020 and ended this past May. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app and anime based on the franchise , delayed the app from spring 2021 until this year.

The Waccha PriMagi! TV anime premiered on October 3, 2021, and its October 2022 finale marked the end of the franchise 's 11 and a half years of uninterrupted television anime broadcast history.

Source: Comic Natalie