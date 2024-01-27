Miho Okasaki Voices Yuzuha, Sings Ending Theme in The New Gate Isekai Anime

Okasaki performs ending song 'Kanataboshi'

The official website for the television anime of Shinogi Kazanami 's light novel series The New Gate announced on Saturday that Miho Okasaki is both a cast member and the artist behind its ending theme song "Kanataboshi." Okasaki plays Yuzuha, a child Element Tail who takes the form of a fox pup.

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kensho Ono as Shin

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent

© 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

Tamaki Nakatsu ( Eyeshield 21: The Phantom Golden Bowl film) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Hiroki Uchida ( Gamers! , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Itsuki Takemoto (animation director for Kan Colle , Naruto Shippūden ) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki , Yūya Mori , Misaki Tsuchida , and Tsugumi Tanaka are composing the music.

One Peace Books licensed the novels' manga adaptation and releases it digitally and physically. The company will release the 12th compiled book volume physically on February 6. One Peace Books describes the manga's first volume:

THE NEW GATE ―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!

AlphaPolis

AlphaPolis

Kazanami began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013.began publishing the story in physical book volumes in December 2013, with art by Makai no Jūnin. In August 2016, Kazanami removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō, andmade the story available on its website.published the 22nd novel volume on November 30.

Miwa launched the manga in November 2014 on AlphaPolis ' web manga site. AlphaPolis published the manga's 13th volume on February 28.