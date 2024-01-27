×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Shinya Komatsu's Afternoon Yawns, Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama's The Four Immigrants Manga, Moto Hagio Win Angoulême Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Festival held Master Classes, exhibitions by Moto Hagio, Hiroaki Samura

afternoon
Image via Angoulême Festival
© Shinya Komatsu, 2017
The 51st Angoulême International Comics Festival has announced its winners as of Saturday. Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama's Four Japanese in San Francisco 1904-1924 (The Four Immigrants Manga) won the Heritage Selection category.

Additionally, Shinya Komatsu's Afternoon Yawns (Gogo no Akubi, pictured right) volume 1 won a Special Jury Award for the Youth Selection category.

Shōjo manga pioneer Moto Hagio was also honored with the "Fauve D'Honneur" award. Sentarō Kubota, Kenichi Sakemi, and Hideki Mori's Bokkō manga won the Konishi Award 2024.

The following manga were nominated for the Official Selection (Best Comic) award, but Daniel Clowes' Monica comic won:

Naoe's Tokyo Aliens volume 5 and Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm volume 1 were also nominated in the Youth Selection category

Moto Hagio's The Poe Clan volume 1, Takao Saitō's Confidences d'une prostituée (Shōfu Naomi Yawa), and Yoshiharu Tsuge's Desire in the Rain (Works 1981-1985) were also nominated in the Heritage Selection category.

Hayao Miyazaki's Shuna's Journey manga was nominated for the "Sélection Eco-Fauve Raja" award (for works dealing with ecological issues), but Guillaume Singelin's Frontier won the award.

Asumiko Nakamura's Utsubora volume 2 was nominated for the "Sélection Fauve Polar SCNF Voyageurs" award (for crime and thriller works), but Keko and Carlos Portela's Contrition won the award.

The Angoulême Festival is running from January 24-28 in the Angoulême area of France. The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

This year's festival featured Master Classes hosted by manga creators Moto Hagio, Hiroaki Samura, and Shin'ichi Sakamoto. The event also held exhibitions for Hagio and Samura.

Sources: Angoulême Festival's website (link 2, link 3) and Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives