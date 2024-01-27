Shinya Komatsu's Afternoon Yawns, Henry Yoshitaka Kiyama's The Four Immigrants Manga, Moto Hagio Win Angoulême Awards

Image via Angoulême Festival © Shinya Komatsu, 2017

Four Japanese in San Francisco 1904-1924

The 51st Angoulême International Comics Festival has announced its winners as of Saturday.'s) won the Heritage Selection category.

Additionally, Shinya Komatsu 's Afternoon Yawns ( Gogo no Akubi , pictured right) volume 1 won a Special Jury Award for the Youth Selection category.

Shōjo manga pioneer Moto Hagio was also honored with the "Fauve D'Honneur" award. Sentarō Kubota , Kenichi Sakemi , and Hideki Mori 's Bokkō manga won the Konishi Award 2024.

The following manga were nominated for the Official Selection (Best Comic) award, but Daniel Clowes' Monica comic won:

Naoe 's Tokyo Aliens volume 5 and Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm volume 1 were also nominated in the Youth Selection category

Moto Hagio 's The Poe Clan volume 1, Takao Saitō 's Confidences d'une prostituée ( Shōfu Naomi Yawa ), and Yoshiharu Tsuge 's Desire in the Rain (Works 1981-1985) were also nominated in the Heritage Selection category.

Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey manga was nominated for the "Sélection Eco-Fauve Raja" award (for works dealing with ecological issues), but Guillaume Singelin's Frontier won the award.

Asumiko Nakamura 's Utsubora volume 2 was nominated for the "Sélection Fauve Polar SCNF Voyageurs" award (for crime and thriller works), but Keko and Carlos Portela's Contrition won the award.

The Angoulême Festival is running from January 24-28 in the Angoulême area of France. The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

This year's festival featured Master Classes hosted by manga creators Moto Hagio , Hiroaki Samura , and Shin'ichi Sakamoto . The event also held exhibitions for Hagio and Samura.