Airi Mori's Oreimo: Kuroneko if Manga Ends

Manga exploring alternate ending launched in 2021

Image via Amazon © Airi Mori, Tsukasa Fushimi, Hiro Kanzaki, Kadokawa

This year's March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Airi Mori 's Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai Kuroneko if manga. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship on February 26.

The manga is based on the similarly titled Oreimo novel volumes by Tsukasa Fushimi , which explore an alternate ending to the novels with Kyousuke ending up with Kuroneko. The volumes are labeled as the 15th and 16th volumes of the novel series, and shipped in September 2020 and on March 2021, respectively. The earlier 13th and 14th volumes had a similar concept, but for the character Ayase.

Mori launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in July 2021.

Sakura Ikeda drew the manga adaptation of the original novel series, but also drew the Oreimo: Kuroneko ( Ore no Kouhai ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ) spinoff manga that debuted in 2011 and ended in 2015. The manga similarly had a story focusing on an alternate continuity centering on Kyousuke and Kuroneko. Dark Horse Comics is releasing both manga in English.

Fushimi and Hiro Kanzaki 's original Ore no Imōto ga Konnani Kawaii Wake ga Nai ( Oreimo ) light novel series ran from 2008 to 2013. The novels inspired a television anime adaptation in 2010 with a second season in 2013.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace March issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.