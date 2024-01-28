Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's Trailer Highlights Goku, Vegeta's Rivalry

Trailer reveals 1st 24 playable characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero , a new game in its Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event on Sunday. The trailer highlights the rivalry and different forms of Goku and Vegeta, and also reveals the first 24 playable characters in the game.

The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam , but does not yet have a release date.

The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi ( Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! in Japan) 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

The second game, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 ( Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ( Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The most recent game in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team , launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

Source: Kalai Chik, Bandai Namco Entertainment America YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.