Ryō Kotohira's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Spinoff Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Miinosuke Seo to launch "Girls Side" manga adaptation in spring

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Friday that Ryō Kotohira's Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru Girls Side ~Kareinaru Otome-tachi no Bōken wa Sekai o Kaeta~ (I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Girls Side: The Great Maidens' Adventures Changed the World) spinoff light novels of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series will get a manga adaptation by Miinosuke Seo.

The spinoff novels' manga adaptation will launch on Kadokawa 's Kadokomi (formerly ComicWalker ) website, and on the Nico Nico Manga website in spring.

Image via Miinosuke Seo's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa, Miinosuke Seo, Ryō Kotohira, Miku, Rein Kuwashima

The spinoff novels center on Lexia, the first princess of the Arselia kingdom, who decides to go on a journey to help people in trouble, and forcibly takes her escort Luna with her. During their trip, they meet Tito, a white cat beast girl, who becomes their new companion. Unknowingly, the three girls end up taking on a conspiracy, which may lead to the world's destruction.

Kadokawa published the spinoff novels' first volume in December 2022, and the fourth volume on January 19.

Miku and Kuwashima's original light novel series' 15th volume will publish in Japan on February 20. The fifth compiled book volume of Kazuomi Minatogawa 's manga adaptation published on August 25. The book franchise has 3 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Yen Press publishes the original light novels and manga adaptation in English. The fifth light novel volume will release on June 18, and the manga's fourth volume released on December 12.

The 13-episode I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World anime adaptation premiered in April 2023, and a new anime is in the works.

The franchise also has a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG released worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform in July 2023. The game is free to play but has optional in-game purchases.

