Sexy Tanaka-san, Sand Chronicles Manga Creator Hinako Ashihara Dies in Apparent Suicide

Warning: this article contains statements about a possible suicide. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

NTV News reported on Monday that manga creator Hinako Ashihara was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide.

Ashihara was reported missing on Sunday, and was found in Tochigi prefecture on Monday. A note was found nearby.

On January 26, Ashihara had made a blog post regarding the live-action adaptation of her Sexy Tanaka-san manga. In the blog post, she stated she made it a condition that the live-action adaptation would be faithful to the manga, and said NTV did not uphold that condition. She said many scenes she held dear as the "core" of the manga were cut or not depicted properly, and characterizations were changed, and she was not given a satisfactory reason why. She said did voice her complaints, and the first seven episodes eventually remained largely faithful to the manga. Ashihara had said that throughout the entire production, she never met with the show's scriptwriter and she did not talk directly with the director.

She said she ended up writing the scripts for the final two episodes of the series after the original scenario she outlined for the ending was "significantly" changed, but apologized that she had to rush the script as an amateur scriptwriter, and could not refine it further, as she was also working on deadlines for the manga. She ended the post by thanking all the cast and staff for making the live-action adaptation.

Ashihara later deleted the blog post, stating it was not her intention to attack anyone, and she apologized.

NTV released a statement on Monday expressing its sympathy at Ashihara's death, adding that when the company proposed the live-action adaptation, it consulted with Ashihara on her opinions through Shogakukan , and that Ashihara approved on the final script that went into production.

The live-action series adaptation of Sexy Tanaka-san premiered on NTV on October 22, and aired for 10 episodes, ending on December 24. The episodes consistently received high ratings, earning between 5.4% and 6.5%.

Ashihara launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Anikei Petite Comic magazine in 2018, and it is unfinished.

Ashihara debuted as a manga creator in 1994. Viz Media released Ashihara's 10-volume Sand Chronicles manga in English. The company also released Ashihara's SOS manga, which is a one-volume collection of short stories. Tokyopop released Ashihara's four-volume Forbidden Dance manga in English.

Her other manga include Bitter - Nakechau Koi Monogatari , Bitter II - Anata Dake ni Aisaretai , MiSS , Yubikiri , Homemade Home , Girls Lesson , Bread & Butter , Derby Queen , Tennen Bitter Chocolate , and more.

Ashihara's Piece - Kanojo no Kioku manga inspired a live-action television series in 2012.



Sources: NTV News, Oricon News