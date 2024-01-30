Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween Manga Ends, Detective Conan: Magician of the Silver Sky Manga Launches in February

© 2022 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome

franchise

The March issue of'smagazine puiblished the final chapter ofand's manga adaptation of), the 25th anime film in the, last Thursday. The pair will launch a manga adaptation of, the's eighth film, in the magazine's next issue on February 24.

In addition, this year's ninth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed last Thursday that the franchise will revive a manga that has not had a serialization in seven years in the magazine's 20th issue on April 10. The hint most likely refers to Gosho Aoyama 's Magic Kaito manga, which last had chapters and its fifth and latest compiled book volume in 2017. Aoyama has been publishing chapters of the manga irregularly since 1988. The manga's main character Kaito Kid often crosses over with Detective Conan stories, and is a central character in the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film.

Abe and Maruden launched the Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween manga in Shōnen Sunday S in June 2023.

Abe and Maruden previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise . Prior to Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween , the pair drew the manga adaptation of the Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno ( Meitantei Conan: Gōka no Himawari ) anime film. The manga ended in May 2023.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the franchise , opened in Japan in April 2022.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan in April 2023. Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars), the 27th film, will open on April 12.