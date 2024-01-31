Hideo Kojima Announces Return to Action Espionage Genre with New Video Game IP, Death Stranding 2 Release Window

Death Stranding 2 will ship in 2025

Kojima Productions revealed today during Sony 's State of Play presentation that game director Hideo Kojima 's next original project will be in the action espionage genre, as well as a 2025 release window for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach .

Production on the new IP will begin after production ends on Death Stranding 2 in a collaboration with PlayStation . Kojima describes the game as an attempt to "transcend" the barrier between video games and movies as he also described the game as a movie.

While no release window has been announced, Kojima noted the 40th anniversary of his career in the video game industry will be in two years.

The company also revealed Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released in 2025, in a new extended trailer detailing the story, revealing new gameplay footage, the setting, and returning characters.

Death Stranding 2 will feature Norman Reedus , Léa Seydoux, Elle Fanning , Shioli Kutsuna , and Troy Baker .

The original Death Stranding game shipped for PlayStation 4 in November 2019. The game launched on PC via Steam in July 2020 after a delay from June 2020 due to COVID-19. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched in September 2021. Death Stranding: Director's Cut launched for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in March 2022.

The game is inspiring a film adaptation at Hammerstone Studios ( Barbarian, Bill and Ted Face the Music ).

Kojima also announced a new game titled OD during The 2023 Game Awards in collaboration with film director and comedian Jordan Peele ( Get Out , Us , Nope ).