Manga launches in print in fall 2024

Kodansha USA announced on Wednesday that it is publishing Yoshinori Matsuoka 's Re:Anima science fiction manga first in English exclusively on its website. The company released the first chapter on Wednesday, and new chapters will launch every other week. The first few chapters will remain free on the website until the print release of the manga's first volume.

Image courtesy of Kodansha USA © Yoshinori Matsuoka, Kodansha

The company listed fall 2024 and spring 2025 as release dates for the first volume's release in its initial announcement. Meanwihle, Kodansha USA 's website lists December 17, 2024 as the physical and digital release date. ANN reached out to Kodansha USA regarding the discrepancies. Kodansha USA told ANN that fall 2024 is the correct release window.

Kodansha USA describes the story:

It's the near future in Tokyo, and the average temperature is around 170 degrees. Humanity lives underground to escape the deadly heat, only seeing the surface through the eyes of remote-controlled robots called Re:Anima . Shinano and Kara are members of the Enforcement Bureau, policing surface crime and illegal Re:Anima mods. But Kara has a secret: He lives on the surface full-time, in his real body!

Matsuoka launched the manga adaptation of Square Enix 's Gate of Nightmares smartphone RPG in the Magazine Pocket app in December 2021. Matsuoka ended the manga in September 2022.

Update: Added Kodansha USA 's clarification on release date. Source: Email correspondence

