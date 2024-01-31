Konami Releases New Free-to-Play Silent Hill Game, Silent HIll 2 Combat Footage

Silent Hill: The Short Message is out now for PS5

Konami revealed a new free-to-play Silent Hill video game for the PlayStation 5 today during Sony 's State of Play presentation titled Silent Hill: The Short Message , along with a new combat trailer for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake for the PS5 and PC.

The company describes the game:

Fear Will Take You Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya's message was clear — ""can't leave til you find it"" — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?

The game is immediately available to play following the presentation.

The Silent Hill 2 remake game will be a console exclusive on PS5 for 12 months. Bloober Team's ( Layers of Fear , Observer , Blair Witch , and The Medium ) is developing the game. Mateusz Lenart is the creative director and lead designer for Silent Hill 2. Maciej Głomb is the lead producer. Silent Hill series monster designer Masahiro Ito is the concept artist for Silent Hill 2. Akira Yamaoka is returning to compose the remake. Motoi Okamoto is the series producer.

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour, which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012.