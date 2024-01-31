Live-Action Ikoku Nikki Film Reveals More Cast

The official Twitter account for the live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Strange Land) manga revealed more cast members for the film on Thursday.

Image via Ikoku Nikki live-action film's Twitter account © 2024 ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／「違国日記」製作委員会

The additional cast members include:

Guin-Poon-Chaw (top left in image above) as Makio's mother Kyōko Kōdai

(top left in image above) as Makio's mother Kyōko Kōdai Yūko Nakamura (top center) as Minori Kōdai, Makio's elder sister and Asa's mother

(top center) as Minori Kōdai, Makio's elder sister and Asa's mother Shōta Sometani (top right) as Kazunari Tōno, a lawyer watching over Makio and Asa

(top right) as Kazunari Tōno, a lawyer watching over Makio and Asa Erika Takizawa (bottom left) as Mimori, a girl in the same light music club as Asa

Himena Irei (bottom center) as Chise Morimoto, Asa's cheerful classmate

Image via Ikoku Nikki live-action film's Twitter account © 2024 ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／「違国日記」製作委員会

The film will open in June 2024.

The film stars Yui Aragaki as Makio Kōdai, and Ikoi Hayase as Asa Takumi. Natsuki Seta is directing and writing the film. Other cast members include:

Kōji Seto as Shingo Kasamachi

as Shingo Kasamachi Kaho as Nana Daigo

Rina Komiyama as Emiri Nara

The manga centers on 35-year-old novelist Makio Kōdai, and her 15-year-old niece Asa, who live together under one roof. Makio took Asa in on a sudden impulse after Asa's parents, which included Makio's older sister, passed away. The next day, Makio returns to her senses and remembers that she does not do well in the company of other people. So begins their daily life, as Makio attempts to acclimate to a roommate, while Asa attempts to get used to an adult that never acts like one.

Yamashita launched the manga in June 2017 in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine, and ended it in June 2023. The manga's 11th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2023.

Yamashita launched The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013, and ended it in December 2020. SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally in English. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January 2021. The manga also inspired a television anime the premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

JManga previously licensed and released Yamashita's Don't Cry Girl and Mo'some Sting manga in North America. Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love service is releasing Yamashita's Shinsouban Illumination manga. Yamashita serialized White Note Pad in Feel Young from February 2015 to October 2016.