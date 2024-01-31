Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Mobile RPG Gets Manga Adaptation

Prequel manga launched on Tuesday

Square Enix 's Manga UP! app and website published the first chapter of Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent ~The story of Bargello family~ , the manga adaptation of Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent mobile RPG, on Tuesday. Shibatarō Nakamura is credited for the original story, ot is drawing the manga, and the Champions of the Continent Management Team is supervising the manga.

Image via Manga UP!'s X/Twitter account © Square Enix

The prequel manga depicts the encounters of Bargello as a young man and still as a nobody. Bargello, who lives his days with his friends in the town of Valore, accidentally saves a young woman who ran away from the greedy witch Herminia. He finds a mysterious ring on the young woman's hand, which is believed to have mysterious powers. After saving the young woman, Bargello and his friends find that their fates are now connected with Herminia.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally in July 2022.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Octopath Traveller II launched on Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in February 2023. The game is heading to Xbox this year.