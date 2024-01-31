Rise of the Rōnin Game Showcases Gameplay in New Trailer

Game releases for PS5 on March 22

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Koei Tecmo Games' Team Ninja studio revealed gameplay footage in a new trailer for their upcoming Rise of the Ronin game during Sony 's State of Play presentation today.

The video showed the freedom traversal options, combat mechanics, and the social progression system between characters depending on the player's actions.

The game takes place in Japan in 1863, during the Bakumatsu era that marked the end of the Tokugawa shogunate. Sony describes the story:

It's darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan. You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience.

Rise of the Rōnin will ship on March 22.

Development began on Rise of Ronin seven years ago, according to Team Ninja director and president Fumihiko Yasuda.

Team Ninja is best known as the developer behind the Ninja Gaiden video game series. Their newest title, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty , released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on March 3.