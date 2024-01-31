Sega Announces New Sonic X Shadow Generations Game

Remake collection slated for Autumn 2024

Sega revealed a new video game title Sonic X Shadow Generations during Sony 's State of Play presentation today. The game will be released in Autumn 2024.

The game is a new collection of iconic 2D and 3D Sonic levels from Sonic Generations , remastered and expanded for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game also includes a new standalone campaign for players to take on the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

The trailer showed off Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow the Hedgehog teaming up for the new game.

Sonic Generations was originally released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the series. It was later released tor the PC and 3DS.

Sega released Sonic Superstars for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 17.