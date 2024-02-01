Dave the Diver Game's Trailer Unveils PS5, PS4 April Launch, Godzilla DLC

Godzilla DLC to release in May

PlayStation started streaming an announcement trailer for the Dave the Diver single-player RPG on Thursday. The trailer revealed the game's release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in April, and its Godzilla DLC, which will release in May.

The game launched on PC via Steam on June 28, then on the Nintendo Switch on October 26.

Nintendo describes the game:

Dive by day! Serve by night! The best diving, harpooning, action-adventuring, and sushi restaurant managing experience you'll ever have. DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Shinnosuke Tsuchida launched the game's manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine on August 12. The manga's first compiled book volume published in Japan on December 27.

Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , opened in U.S. theaters on December 1, and is now the third highest-grossing foreign language film of all time there. The film has earned an estimate of US$102,496,330 globally as of January 28.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the film sequel for Godzilla vs. Kong , will open in the U.S. on April 12. The film will have IMAX screenings on its release date. Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. delayed the film from its original March 15 opening.