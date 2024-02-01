'The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!' AnimeFesta BL Anime Reveals Cast, Visual (Updated)

Suiseisha revealed the cast and visual for the AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) anime adaptation of Ao Yūki 's The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! ( Ateuma Chara no Kuse Shite, Spadali Ōji ni Chōai Sarete Imasu. ) manga on Thursday. AnimeFesta 's toridori boys love brand announced the anime adaptation in June 2023. Update: Suiseisha has confirmed with ANN that the show's English title is The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! . Suiseisha has also launched an English-language website for the anime, and Coolmic is also offering the first six chapters of the original manga in English for free.

Image via toridori Twitter account ©結城アオ ／Suiseisha Inc.

Santa Hiiragi as Alec Rey Garcium



Haru Danji as Loneal Gravis



The anime's official website revealed the promotional video and staff for the anime on January 10.

The staff includes:

As with many previous AnimeFesta anime, the anime will have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. The premium version will begin streaming on the AnimeFesta website in mid-March. The broadcast version will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 7.

Coolmic distributes the manga in English under the title The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! , and it describes the story:

"I've always...wanted to touch you." The dashing prince meets me, the loser rival love interest. Although we should be fighting over the heroine...why does the prince have his sights set on me?!

Yuki launched the manga on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in 2022.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was Adam's Sweet Agony ( Modaete yo, Adam-kun ), the anime of Toyo 's manga of the same name. AnimeFesta started streaming the first anime episode on December 8 last year. The Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels, as well as the YouTube and Niconico streaming services, began running the anime on January 7. The Coolmic manga and anime website began streaming an English-subtitled version of the anime on December 26.

Update: Corrected cast and character names, as well as the manga creator's name, based on an English press release from Suiseisha .