Daruma Matsuura, Sora Karin, Kaya Tsukiyama Launch New Manga About Heroes Fighting Kaijū

Gekkō no Red Eye manga launches on February 27

LINE Manga revealed on Thursday that Daruma Matsuura , Sora Karin , and Kaya Tsukiyama will launch a new manga on the service titled Gekkō no Red Eye on February 27. Matsuura and Myriagon Studio are credited for the original work, while Karin is credited for storyboards, and Tsukiyama credited for the art.

Image via Daruma Matsuura's Twitter account

Matsuura revealed in March 2023 that she was working on a project that centered on kaijū (giant monsters).

The manga is set in a Japan that has been under constant threat of giant monster attacks for a number of years, with giant heroes employed by the monster defense agency Midas only barely holding off the attacks. The story centers on Aki, a one-legged girl who moves to the new seaside capital Isora after she is saved by the strongest hero Red Eye. She has an unfortunate encounter with a mysterious boy named Gaito, and later finds out that he is in fact her long-admired hero Red Eye.

Matsuura launched her Kasane manga in Evening in April 2013 as her debut work, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final volume in September 2018. The manga was nominated for the Kodansha Manga Awards and the Manga Taisho Award in 2015.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in 2017. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that had its first screening at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland in July 2018 and won the audience award in the international competition category. The film opened in Japan in September 2018 at #9.

Hiroaki Igano and Tsukiyama previously collaborated on The Knight in the Area , a soccer manga. The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 57th and final compiled book volume in 2017. The spinoff manga Area no Kishi Bangai-hen: Enokō Early Days about the high school days of Coach Iwaki debuted in 2007, and Kodansha 's Manga Box app released the series. The original manga also inspired a four-panel gag comedy manga. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: LINE Manga