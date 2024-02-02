Man Pleads Guilty on Trial for Threatening Voice Actress Yui Ishikawa

Image via Yui Ishikawa's Twitter account

Fuji News Network reported on Friday that 25-year-old male Fukuta Kishimoto pleaded guilty in trial for threatening voice actress(Mikasa in, Kyururu in). After being arrested in December, he admitted in court to posting on a message board that he would stab Ishikawa with a knife and kill her. The prosecution requested that the court sentence Kishimoto to 18 months in prison, adding that Ishikawa trembles in fear at night. The defense asked for a more lenient sentence. The court will declare its verdict on February 9.

Police previously arrested Kishimoto in June 2020 on suspicion of intimidation and forcible obstruction of business. According to the police's statement, the suspect had been threatening anime staff and cast members over the Internet.

According to the Sankei Shimbun newspaper and the public television network NHK , the suspect had been posting on message boards threatening to murder anime director TATSUKI (first Kemono Friends anime, Kemurikusa ), as well as a Kemono Friends voice actress (later identified to be Ishikawa), her family, and staff members, by stabbing and setting them on fire. The threats allegedly referenced the July 2019 Kyoto Animation fire that killed 36 people and injured 33. According to Sankei Shimbun and NHK , once the voice actress reported the threat to the police, the anime staff had temporarily halted work. NHK identified the voice actress as Ishikawa, According to the investigation, the suspect admitted to the charges and said in a deposition that he had a personal grudge against the director, but did not intend to actually hurt him.

TATSUKI posted in May 2020 that he had filed a police report after receiving threats that began that April on himself and others. Ishikawa also filed a police report due to threats that began that April.

Ishikawa's anime roles include Attack on Titan 's Mikasa Ackerman, Violet Evergarden 's Violet Everegarden, Smile Down the Runway 's Honoka Tsumura, and Kemono Friends 2 's Kyururu. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Attack on Titan: Junior High , Heroic Age , and Girlish Number .

Source: FNN via Hachima Kikō