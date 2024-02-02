N LITE's 'Afro-Anime' Film MFINDA Reveals More Staff

© N LITE

News entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday thatand'sis partnering with multimedia companyon the AFRIME ," or "afro-anime." The website also revealed more staff.

Arthell Isom ( D'Art Shtajio ) is co-directing. Mika Abe ( Forest of Piano ) is writing the screenplay. Davis, Tennon, JuVee's head of film Melanie Clark, Studio M2 's Taro Maki , and GKIDS 's Eric Beckman are executive producers

MAPPA 's Masao Maruyama ( In This Corner of the World , Tokyo Godfathers producer, Summer Wars planner) is producing MFINDA . Gisaburō Sugii ( Touch , Jack to Mame no Ki , Night on the Galactic Railroad , Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie ) is directing. U.S. animation producer and distributor GKIDS is a coproduction partner.

Christiano Malik Terry, founder of N LITE , also leads N LITE Japan with Shin Koyamada ( The Last Samurai, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior ) and Shigeru Igari (former CEO of Atlus ). N LITE is producing MFINDA in Japan. Donald H. Hewitt ( Spirited Away 's English screenplay) and MFINDA creator Patience Lekien are writing the screenplay. The production credits Lekien and Terry with the story.

N LITE describes the story of MFINDA :

MFINDA tells the story of a young girl, Odi, who is transported into the past where she joins another young girl, Nasambi. They must venture into the MFINDA and confront evil spirits to reclaim the Nkisi if she has any hope of returning home.

N LITE aims to bring black and indigenous stories in partnership with global creators. AFRIME, or afro-anime, is its hand-drawn 2D animation. The company plans to produce AFRIME films and television series. N LITE Japan is working on upcoming projects based on anime and manga IP.

Sources: Email correspondence, The Hollywood Reporter (Mia Galuppo)