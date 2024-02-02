Ryo Minenami's Boy's Abyss Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga ends this year

© Ryo Minenami, Shueisha

Boy's Abyss

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga is entering its final arc in the magazine's next issue on February 8.

Minenami previously announced in January that the manga will end this year.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and released the fourth volume in English on January 23. Viz Media describes the manga:

Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer and closer toward the abyss. Reiji's life is as miserable as the small town he can't escape. The most interesting thing that's ever happened there is a double suicide down by the river. Does Reiji have any power over his fate, or will he too fall into the abyss? Reiji's mother is checked out, he's stuck caring for his grandmother with dementia, and his childhood friend treats him like a lackey. Then beautiful, big-city pop star Nagi miraculously shows up working the counter at the local convenience store. Reiji is starstruck. When she offers him the ultimate way out of his claustrophobic existence, will he succumb to temptation…?

Minenami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on December 19.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in September 2022.

