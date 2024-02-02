SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film Earns 5.58 Billion Yen; Adds 4DX, MX4D Screenings

Film sells 4.14 million tickets

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web site reported on Friday that the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film has earned 5.58 billion yen (about US$38.1 million) as of Friday, 42 days after the film opened. The film has also sold 4.14 million tickets in Japan. Additionally, the film's official website revealed on Friday that the film will get 4DX and MX4D screenings starting on February 10.

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America in 2024, and describes the story:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME wasthe music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film's theme song "Soulsoup." The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season. Gen Hoshino performed the film's ending song "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light). Hoshino previously performed the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the anime's first television season, and the new song serves as a "sequel" to that song.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjō Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

