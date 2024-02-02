News
Whisper Me a Love Song Yuri Anime Reveals More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) manga revealed three more cast members on Friday.
The new cast includes (from left to right in above image):
- Reina Ueda as Momoka Satomiya
- Chika Anzai as Hajime Amasawa
- Aoi Koga as Miki Mizuguchi
The anime stars:
- Hana Shimano as Himari Kino
- Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi
- Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi
- Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui
- Ai Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana
- Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi
As previously announced, Akira Mano (Ghost Hunt) is replacing Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte, assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now crediting with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts. Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab. Hiroki Uchida (Requiem of the Rose King, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minami Yoshida (Mysteria Friends) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the music.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:
Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…
Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.
Sources: Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website, Comic Natalie