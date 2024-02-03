Konami Establishes Own Anime Studio with Yu-Gi-Oh! 25th Anniversary Anime Short

Konami Digital Entertainment has established its own anime studio, Konami Animation, and the studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles" anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary:

The studio has the tagline "Add (+) Anime to Konami ." Konami Digital Entertainment will invest the CG technology and know-how it fostered from game development into animation. The studio plans not only to work on Konami 's own intellectual properties but in other properties as well.

The short above debuted during the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters : The Legend of Duelist Quarter Century" event at the Tokyo Dome venue on Saturday.

