Resident Evil 4 Game Remake Gets Gold Edition on February 9

Gold Edition contains base game, Separate Ways story DLC, Extra DLC Pack

CAPCOM announced on Friday that it will release a "Gold Edition" of the Resident Evil 4 remake game. The new edition will include the base game, the Separate Ways story DLC, and an Extra DLC Pack. The game's "The Mercenaries" mode is also available as free DLC for the Gold Edition. The Gold Edition launches on February 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March 2023, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

The game released for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads with the M1 chip or later on December 20. The free "VR (virtual reality) Mode" for the game released on December 8. The "VR Mode" is compatible with the PlayStation VR2 device for the PlayStation 5.

The game won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023.

CAPCOM released the original Resident Evil 4 game for GameCube and later for PlayStation 2 in 2005. The company has since ported the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS and Android devices, and PC. The game shipped on Switch in May 2019. The game received a new virtual reality version for the Oculus Quest 2 headset system in October 2021. The game's story follows Leon S. Kennedy as he tries to rescue the U.S. president's daughter.