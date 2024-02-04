2 Foreigners Arrested in Japan for Posting Shonen Jump Manga Online Before Publication

Suspects also accused of photographing magazines in Tokyo

Japanese police arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly posting images of manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine online before their scheduled publication. The two suspects, one of whom is a 36-year-old who gave his name as Samir Musa, reportedly run the limited liability company Japan Deal World in Tokyo's Kita Ward.

According to the police, the two suspects posted images of a popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga for viewing by others without authorization last March, before the magazine was officially released. The two are also suspected of violating Japan's Copyright Act by photographing (via mobile phone) and copying images of magazines last month. According to the investigation, the suspects bought the magazines before their formal release date at a bookstore or bookstores in Tokyo to accomplish these "early leaks."

The police suspect others are involved and are investigating further.

Japanese police arrested three people for allegedly uploading Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga from Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017.

Source: NHK News Web (video report) via Hachima Kikō