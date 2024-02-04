Takayuki Kondō, Daisuke Ono to Stop Performing as TRD Duo on June 26

Duo formed in 2021 as a musical unit

TRD — Takayuki Kondō and Daisuke Ono 's "technologic vocal unit" — announced in a new YouTube video on Friday that the duo will end their activities after the release of their album What's Going On? . The album will ship on June 26.

The duo expressed their gratitude to their fans for their support through the years.

The album will contain 10 tracks and a special event will be held to commemorate the release.

Kondō and Ono formed the unit in June 2021, performing the ending theme songs for the first and second seasons of the television anime The Vampire Dies in No Time ( Kyūketsuki Sugu Shinu ).

The two have worked closely together in the past, including on the Navagraha manga series.