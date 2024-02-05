Cypher Academy Manga Ends

Codebreaking series launched in November 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © NisiOisin, Yūji Iwasaki, Shueisha

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump published the final chapter of author NisiOisin and artist Yuji Iwasaki 's Cipher Academy ( Angō Gakuen no Iroha ) manga on Monday. Shueisha will publish the sixth volume in March, and the seventh and final volume in May.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Iroha is an average student newly enrolled in Cipher Academy, a Spartan school where students must crack code after code after code with barely enough time to catch their breath! Then a mysterious person named Kogoe gives Iroha an unusual pair of glasses with a crazy secret behind them!

Viz Media also releases chapters in English digitally with digital compiled volumes.

Manga translator Kumar Sivasubramanian stepped away from translating the project in English for Viz last February due to the difficulty of writing the puzzles and wordplay in English. NisiOisin is well-known for complex wordplay in his work.

Author NisiOisin ( Monogatari series, Medaka Box , Juni Taisen - Zodiac War ) and artist Iwasaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2022. Iwasaki has previously published one shots on Shonen Jump+ and in Shonen Jump GIGA .

