Engage Kiss Manga Starts Final Chapter

The Twitter account for Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform published the first part of the final chapter of Itachi and Bayron City Express' manga adaptation of the Engage Kiss anime on Sunday.

The anime is set in Baylong City, an artificial island city established outside of any country's jurisdiction in the Pacific Ocean to exploit local natural resources. In particular, the mining of the new energy resource orgonium has resulted in an outbreak of "D disasters" by demons in the city. Private military companies (PMCs) are tasked with dealing with these incidents.

The protagonist Shū runs a small PMC, though his spending habits have left him constantly penniless. A demon girl named Kisara does contract work at Shū's office and is constantly worried for him. Kisara attends a high school in Baylong City, and does everything from clerical work to household chores with confidence. Meanwhile, Ayano is Shū's ex-girlfriend, an elite agent, and a former work colleague in a major PMC that Shū used to work for.

Itachi launched the manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Manga UP! as part of the project in July 2022. Square Enix shipped the first volume in July 2023.

The television anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, and Mētele channels in July 2022. Crunchyroll streams the anime with English subtitles and an English dub .

The anime is part of the multimedia Project Engage . Aniplex released the project's Engage Kill smartphone game by Square Enix in March 2023.